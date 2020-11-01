Orillia And Gravenhurst Included In 114 Arrests, 800 Charges After Huge Bust By Toronto Police

Toronto Police with the cooperation of the OPP, Waterloo, York, Peel, Durham Region Police Services and the Thunder Bay Police Service, has dismantled a violent street gang and laid hundreds of criminal charges in a province-wide gun, gang, drug and human trafficking investigation.

Known as Project Sunder, this year-long intelligence-led operation, targeted over 100 individuals alleged to be responsible for crimes such as murder, attempt murder, firearms offences, drug trafficking and human trafficking in areas from Toronto to Thunder Bay.

“What started as a local investigation into a dangerous street gang known as the Eglinton West Crips turned into a complex, multi-jurisdictional project involving arrests in 15 different cities,” said Deputy Chief Myron Demkiw. “Thanks to the cooperation of these other police services, we have been successful in dismantling this criminal organization and taking guns and drugs off the streets of many communities.”

Once the Project is complete, it is anticipated more than 114 people will face approximately 800 charges, including offences related to participating in a criminal organization, firearms offences including shootings, and drug trafficking and possession.

Over several months, 141 search warrants were executed and as a result the following seizures were made:

– 31 firearms, including four over-capacity magazines

– 7 kilograms of cocaine

– 2 kilograms of fentanyl

– 2 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine

– Other drugs including heroin, oxycodone, percocets, and MDMA

– Over $300,000 in Canadian currency

The following jurisdictions played an active role in Project Sunder:

– Ontario Provincial Police (Orillia, Gravenhurst, North Bay, Napanee)

– York Region

– Peel Region

– Halton Region

– Durham Region

– Barrie

– Sudbury

– Sault Ste. Marie

– Kingston

– Ottawa

– Thunder Bay

“Urban-based organized crime groups are increasing in sophistication and have developed province-wide criminal networks from Ottawa to Thunder Bay and in most places in between. The success of this investigation is a testament to how effectively police work together. No community is immune – criminals do not respect jurisdictional boundaries, and as law enforcement we consistently adapt our investigative techniques to mitigate this,” said OPP Chief Superintendent Paul Mackey, Bureau Commander, Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau.