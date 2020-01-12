Organizing Committee Seeks Mural Artist For 2020 Ontario Winter Games In Orillia

The organizing committee for the 2020 Ontario Winter Games is looking for an artist to create a mural in honour of the upcoming games in Orillia.

The City of Orillia is hosting the 2020 Ontario Winter Games (OWG) from Feb. 27 to March 1, featuring 27 sports over four days. The committee is seeking an artist to create an eight by 12 foot mural that encapsulates this year’s theme “Inspired: The Road to Gold,” according to Jacqueline Sozcka, Orillia’s manager of Culture and a member of the Games Organizing Committee. The mural competition is open to all artists residing in Canada, but preference will be given to local and regional artists.

In the weeks leading up to the games, participants will be asked to share the people, places and moments that shaped their sporting career and inspired them to go for gold. The information will then be passed along to the artist to help inform the mural.

“The vision is to create a simple, yet powerful image that exemplifies these experiences and speaks to what inspired the 2020 OWG athletes to reach for the podium,” said Jed Levene, chair of the Games Organizing Committee.

The deadline to submit a proposal is Jan. 17. Submissions must include:

Name of Artist(s)

Contact information: address, phone number and email.

Short bio of participating artist(s)

Three (3) examples of past work that best illustrates the Artist’s ability to complete the project, including images of installed work and a short written description of each.

Three (3) references of past projects that are comparable in nature.

For more details, read the committee’s Call to Artist. For more information, contact Jacqueline Soczka at 705-325-4530 or at jsoczka@orillia.ca.