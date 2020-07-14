OPP Seek Information On Motorcycle Collision In Gravenhurst

The Bracebridge OPP are investigating a motorcycle collision that occurred on Canning Road in Gravenhurst just before midnight on July 13, and they’re asking anyone with information on the incident to contact police.

A nearby resident called for help after a man riding a motorcycle left the roadway and seemingly struck a tree, according to police. The 35-year-old Orillia man was transported to a nearby hospital before being airlifted to a Toronto hospital. His injuries were ultimately determined to be minor. Canning Road was closed while the OPP Technical Traffic Investigation Unit attended the scene to assist with the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Bracebridge OPP at (888)310-1122, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. You can submit your information online at www.crimestopperssdm.com if you have any information on this crime or any other crime. Crime Stoppers does not subscribe to call display and you will remain anonymous. Being anonymous, you will not testify in court and your information may lead to a cash reward of up to $2,000.