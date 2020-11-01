OPP Say A Razor Blade Has Been Found In Halloween Candy

Kenora OPP say they received a complaint on Sunday, November 1, 2020 at 4:00 p.m regarding Halloween candy being tampered with. It is believed the candy was received on the south side of Kenora.

The complainant observed the Twizzlers package had been tampered with and upon further inspection, noticed a small razor blade inside the candy.

The OPP are strongly encouraging parents and guardians to thoroughly inspect their children’s Halloween candy. Check for any candy that has been unwrapped, ripped or opened.

If anyone has any information or to report a similar occurrence, contact the Kenora OPP at 1-888-310-1122.