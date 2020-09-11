OPP Reporting A Tragic Labour Day Long Weekend

The OPP responded to two fatal motor vehicle collisions and one fatal off-road vehicle incident that claimed the lives of three people over the Labour Day Long Weekend.

The OPP laid more than 8,200 traffic-related charges during its four-day traffic safety initiative, with speeding leading the list of offence categories.

Among the charges (OPP-patrolled roads only):

Speeding: 5,821

Stunt driving/street racing: 157

Failure to wear seat belt: 250

Distracted driving: 98

Alcohol/drug-impaired driving: 110

Over and above the charges, officers initiated more than 8,400 traffic stops aimed at educating the public about safe driving practices.