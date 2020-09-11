OPP Reporting A Tragic Labour Day Long Weekend

The OPP responded to two fatal motor vehicle collisions and one fatal off-road vehicle incident that claimed the lives of three people over the Labour Day Long Weekend.
The OPP laid more than 8,200 traffic-related charges during its four-day traffic safety initiative, with speeding leading the list of offence categories.
Among the charges (OPP-patrolled roads only):
Speeding: 5,821
Stunt driving/street racing: 157
Failure to wear seat belt: 250
Distracted driving: 98
Alcohol/drug-impaired driving: 110
Over and above the charges, officers initiated more than 8,400 traffic stops aimed at educating the public about safe driving practices.
The OPP are doing a good job with trying to stop the bad and reckless drivers but they could do a much better job with pedestrians and bike riders both of these need to be taught the rules and laws to many either do not know or just don’t care. I see people walking on the wrong side of the road and a lot dressed in black or dark cloths sure makes them hard to see at times. Bike riders are just about as bad for wearing dark cloths and against black pavement they are very hard to see some now have a flashing light on the back this should be mandatory plus they should be have to have a licence just like a car.