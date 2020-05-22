OPP Report Four Fatal Collisions During The Victoria Day Long Weekend

The OPP responded to four separate fatal motor vehicle collisions that claimed the lives of four people over the Victoria Day Long Weekend.

In a fifth fatal incident, a youth drowned while riding an off-road vehicle through a waterway.

Canada Road Safety Week (May 12-18, 2020) kept officers busy leading up to and over the long weekend.

According to preliminary data, the OPP laid more than 8,000 traffic charges during the national traffic safety campaign, with speeding incurring the majority of the charges:

Among the charges (OPP-patrolled roads only):

Speeding: 6,913

Stunt driving/street racing: 301

Failure to wear seat belt: 291

Distracted driving: 138

Alcohol/drug-impaired driving: 128

Careless driving: 92

The OPP thanks all road users, off-road vehicle drivers and boaters who helped keep Ontario roads, trails and waterways safe over the long weekend.