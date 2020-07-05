OPP Remove Impaired Boater From Sawlog Bay

The Southern Georgian Bay OPP Marine Unit stopped a boat for a equipment check at 7:10 p.m. July 4, 2020. Upon speaking with the operator, the officers noted that the operator had been drinking and entered into a drinking and driving investigation starting with a breath sample on the Roadside Screening Device (ASD) providing a “fail” result.

The operator was transported to detachment for further investigation resulting in Steven Gagnon 47 years of Mississauga being charged with the following incident related offences.

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

Failing to have a copy of the Vessel Registration

The accused driver’s licence has been suspended for 90 days under the conditions of the Administrative Drivers Licence Suspension (ADLS) and was released from police custody on a recognizance to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Midland on September 17, 2020.

Police remind vessel operators that an essential part of our enforcement effort is to save lives and reduce injuries on our waterways while promoting and educating the public about safe boating practices.