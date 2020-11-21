OPP Release Name Of Deceased In Connection With Homicide In Orillia

On November 19, 2020 at 8:22 p.m., a member of the public located a male with serious injuries laying on Coldwater Road, near Emily Street in Orillia.

The OPP and Paramedics attended to find the male suffering from serious trauma. The 34-year-old male from Orillia was transported to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The deceased has been identified as Derek Simmerson, age 34, from Orillia.

Police believe that no elevated public safety concerns exist at this time.

The OPP are asking anyone with information to contact us at 1-888-310-1122. You can also call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit your information online at www.crimestopperssdm.com. Crime Stoppers does not subscribe to call display and you will remain anonymous. Being anonymous, you will not testify in court and your information may lead to a cash reward of up to $2,000.00.