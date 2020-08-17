OPP Make Arrest In Connection With Thefts From Vehicles In Gravenhurst

Bracebridge OPP have received several complaints regarding unlocked vehicles being entered throughout the nighttime hours.

OPP say on Saturday August 15, 2020 several victims in Gravenhurst called police as several high valued items were stolen from inside vehicles including electronic devices (lap top) and cash. Police were able to use the tracking device in a lap top and trace it to an address on Peter Street and recovered some of the items. Police have charged 30-year-old Randy Shanks of Gravenhurst with Possession of Property Obtained by Crime times 2 and Mischief.

He will appear in court on October 20, 2020.

Another person provided video footage from their home of a suspect trying to enter a vehicle parked in their driveway at 3:00 a.m. Police were able to identify that person and have charged 35-year-old Steven Gliddon of Huntsville, with Trespassing at Night.

He will appear in court on October 20, 2020.

Anyone with information is asked to please call Bracebridge OPP at (888)310-1122 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. You can submit your information online at www.crimestopperssdm.com if you have any information on this crime or any other crime. Crime Stoppers does not subscribe to call display and you will remain anonymous. Being anonymous, you will not testify in court and your information may lead to a cash reward of up to $2,000.

Photo From Julie Bouskill‎Gravenhurst Neighbourhood Watch