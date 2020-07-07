OPP Looking For Video And Witnesses After Fatal Crash On Lake Muskoka

Continuing coverage on a story we first brought you.

On Sunday July 5th, 2020 just before noon, Bracebridge OPP, Muskoka Lakes Fire and Muskoka Paramedics Services were called to a collision on Lake Muskoka involving a sea doo and a kayak.

Crews arrived to the area of the Seven Sisters Islands to investigate the collision and search for the involved parties. Tragically, the remains of a 58-year-old Toronto man were located by the OPP Underwater Search and Recovery Unit later that evening. The investigation is ongoing at this time and the names of the involved parties are being withheld.

A female on the sea doo was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries. No word on the other sea doo riders condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bracebridge OPP at (888) 310-1122 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Police are looking for any witnesses or anyone with information about this incident to come forward as well as anyone with video surveillance of the lake in that area.

You can submit your information online at www.crimestopperssdm.com if you have any information on this crime or any other crime. Crime Stoppers does not subscribe to call display and you will remain anonymous. Being anonymous, you will not testify in court and your information may lead to a cash reward of up to $2,000.

