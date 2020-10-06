OPP Looking For A Stolen Vehicle From Muskoka Road 3 North

The Huntsville OPP is currently investigating a theft of a car and is asking for the public’s assistance.

Sometime between 5 p.m. Saturday, October 3rd, 2020 and 5 p.m. Monday, October 5th, 2020 a 2003 Toyota Corolla, grey in colour with Ontario licence plate, ATFT-827 was stolen by unknown suspect(s) from a business located on Muskoka Road 3 North, Huntsville.

The investigation into this theft is ongoing. If you have any information about this occurrence please contact the Huntsville OPP Detachment at 705-789-5551 or the Provincial Communication Centre at 888-310-1122. You can also provide an anonymous tip online at www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Crime Stoppers does not subscribe to call display and you will remain anonymous. Being anonymous, you will not testify in court and your information may lead to a cash reward of up to $2,000.00. You can follow Crime Stoppers of Simcoe Dufferin Muskoka on Twitter or Facebook.