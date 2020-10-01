OPP Locate Stolen Equipment With Assistance Of GPS Tracker

Members of the Orillia detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have arrested and charged a male after a GPS tracker helped police locate and stop a vehicle in the Township of Oro-Medonte.

On Sept. 26 shortly before 10 a.m., members of the Orillia OPP detachment were made aware that a tow truck hauling a stolen skid steer, and pulling a stolen trailer, was travelling northbound on Highway 400. It was reported that the skid steer was being tracked using a GPS device that was installed in the equipment. Officers located the vehicle on Highway 11, south of Orillia, and conducted a traffic stop. The driver was arrested and, as a result of the ongoing investigation, over one hundred thousand dollars ($100,000) of stolen property was recovered.

Mitchel MacDonald, age 26, of London, ON, has been charged with two counts of Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000, contrary to Section 354(1)(a) of the Criminal Code.

The accused was released on a Form 10 Undertaking and is set to appear on Nov. 24 at the Ontario Court of Justice, Orillia.

