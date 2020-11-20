OPP Investigating Homicide In Orillia On Coldwater Road

On November 19, 2020, 8:22 p.m., a member of the public located a male with serious injuries laying on Coldwater Road, near Emily Street in Orillia.

OPP and Paramedics attended to find the male suffering from serious trauma. The 34-year-old male from Orillia, was transported to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. The name of the male has not been released.

A homicide investigation is being conducted by the Orillia OPP Crime Unit, with the assistance of OPP Forensic Identification Services (FIS), under the direction of the Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB).

Police believe that no elevated public safety concerns exist at this time.

Anyone with information that can assist with the investigation is asked to call OPP or Crime Stoppers.