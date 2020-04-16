OPP In Huntsville Are Trying To Locate The Owner Of A Large Sum Of Cash

Huntsville OPP say they are investigating and attempting to locate the owner of a large sum of Canadian currency.

Police theorize the owner gave the money away accidentally. The legitimate owner must be prepared to answer questions surrounding the circumstances of the misplacement of the funds. Any claims for the money must be made prior to June 6, 2020.

If you are the owner contact the Huntsville Detachment of the OPP at 705-789-5551 or the Provincial Communication Center non-emergency line at 888-310-122.