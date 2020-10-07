OPP Have Laid Charges In Connection With Large Gatherings At Short Term Rentals

The Nottawasaga OPP has laid charges under the provisions of the Reopening Ontario Act (A Flexible Response to COVID-19; ROA) at an address of a short-term rental property in Adjala-Tosorontio.

On Tuesday, October 6, 2020, at 2:10 a.m., Nottawasaga OPP responded to a noise complaint and report of a large gathering of people at an address of a short-term rental property on Concession 4 in Adjala-Tosorontio. As a result of the investigation, two people were charged with Provincial Offence Notices under the ROA.

On Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at 1:15 a.m., police received another noise complaint at the same address. Officers attended and located another gathering at the property in excess of current ROA regulations. As a result of this investigation, eight people were charged with Provincial Offence Notices under the ROA.

The owner of the short-term property was not in attendance during the incident, but has been cooperative with police and has taken steps to ensure compliance moving forward.

As of September 19, 2020, the new gathering limits are:

Indoor events or gatherings: 10 people (previous limit of 50)

Outdoor events or gatherings: 25 people (previous limit of 100)

This applies to social gatherings in private residences, backyards, parks and other recreational areas. This includes – functions, parties, dinners, gatherings, barbecues and wedding receptions.

The new limits do not apply to events or gatherings in staffed businesses and facilities since they must already follow specific public health and safety guidelines to minimize risk and limit the spread of COVID-19.

Additionally, police officers now have the authority to temporarily close any premises where they have reasonable grounds to believe that a gathering or event is in violation of any gathering limits.

Individuals will be required to leave the premises if they have been temporarily closed and will not be permitted to return/re-enter on the same day unless re-entry is authorized by an officer. This does not apply if it is their place of residence.

Individuals who refuse to leave may be ticketed or charged.

Anyone who believes a gathering is not adhering to the Reopening Ontario Act should report it to their municipal by-law enforcement authorities or police service.

The OPP encourages everyone to do their part to support our health care system and workers at this difficult time and minimize the impact of COVID-19 in all of our communities. For all non-emergency police matters – including allegations of non-compliance – contact your municipal by-law office or call the OPP non-emergency number at 1-888-310-1122.

The OPP continues to provide public safety services to the communities we serve and supports the efforts of federal, provincial and local health authorities during the current situation involving COVID-19. We appreciate the public’s ongoing support of these measures.

Visit the OPP website news section for more information to help limit COVID-19 transmission.