OPP Find Two Impaired Drivers On Muskoka Road In Gravenhurst

On December 1, 2020 at 12:45 p.m. Bracebridge OPP responded to a concern from a member of the public about a suspected impaired driver on Muskoka Road in Gravenhurst, Responding officers located the vehicle nearby and as a result arrested and charged 61-year-old Thomas Willams of Gravenhurst, with Impaired Operation and Over 80.

He will appear in court on February 9, 2021

On December 2, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. police received a traffic complaint about a possibly impaired driver. Responding officers located the vehicle on Muskoka Road in Gravenhurst and determined that alcohol was a factor. A roadside screening test for alcohol was utilized and the driver registered a “warn” which indicates that their blood alcohol level was between 0.50 and 0.80 (mL per 100 mg of blood). As a result, the 62-year-old Burk’s Falls woman had her driver’s license suspended for 3 days.

The name of the female was not released.

This brings the total of impaired or alcohol related driving incidents since the Festive RIDE program began to four. Bracebridge OPP Inspector Burton commented on the situation saying, “these situations are unacceptable, such actions are putting people’s lives and safety at risk. Officers will be out patrolling our roadways and trails and those drivers found impaired will have a date in criminal court, have their driver’s license suspended immediately for 90 days and vehicle impounded for 7 days. Be responsible and make good decisions, and help others make good decisions too!”