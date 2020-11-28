OPP Find Orillia Resident Impaired By Drug In Sturgeon Falls

On November 21, 2020, at 4:20 p.m., Nipissing West OPP responded to a report of a driver at local business on Front Street, Municipality of West Nipissing (Sturgeon Falls) who appears to be under the influence of a drug.

Police arrived on scene as the suspect was about to drive away. Upon speaking with the driver, officers concluded the individual was under the influence of a drug and was arrested. Officers subsequently seized a quantity of drugs suspected to be Cocaine.

The driver refused to comply with the demand for testing by a Drug Recognition Expert (DRE) and as a result, Jonathan Pearson, age 30, from Orillia, was charged with:

Failure or Refusal to Comply with Demand

Possession of a Schedule 1 Substance – Cocaine

The accused was released on an Appearance Notice and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on December 3, 2020 in North Bay.

Further investigation revealed the passenger was breaching their court ordered release condition and was also arrested. Jasmine Fitzgerald, age 22, from Sturgeon Falls, was charged with Failure to Comply with Release Order – other than to attend court.

These incidents mark the 65 drivers charged under the criminal impaired driving laws in the Nipissing West Detachment area in 2020.