OPP Find Impaired Driver With No Licence On Oastler Park Drive

On February 16, 2020 at approximately 3:15 a.m., West Parry Sound OPP conducted a vehicle stop on Oastler Park Drive in Seguin Twp. After speaking with the driver, officers concluded alcohol had been consumed. The driver was transported to the West Parry Sound OPP detachment where further testing was conducted.

As a result of further investigation, a 22-year-old female of Wasauksing First Nation Ontario, was charged with:

Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

Drive motor vehicle – no licence

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Parry Sound on March 26, 2020. The accused was issued a 90-day Automatic Drivers Licence Suspension (ADLS), and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

West Parry Sound OPP have charged three operators with impaired operation of a motor vehicle to date in 2020.