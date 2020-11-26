OPP Find Impaired Driver Shortly After 8 AM On Ravenscliffe Rd

On Saturday November 21st, 2020, Huntsville OPP conducted a RIDE spot check on Ravenscliffe Rd, Huntsville, Ontario.

At 8:14 a.m. a car being driven by Sean Patrick Cooper was stopped. Officers detected the odour of an alcoholic beverage emanating from Mr. Cooper. A Roadside Screening Device (ASD) was administered to Mr. Copper at the scene resulting in a “fail”. Sean Patrick Cooper was arrested and transported to the OPP detachment in Huntsville, Ontario for further testing.

The investigation resulted in Sean Patrick Cooper a 45 year old from Huntsville, Ontario being charged with Operation of a motor vehicle while impaired-blood alcohol concentration 80 plus

Sean Patrick Cooper was released and will be appearing in the Ontario Court of Justice, Huntsville Ontario, on December 16th, 2020 to answer to his charge.