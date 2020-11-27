OPP Find Impaired Driver On Highway 400 In Seguin Township

On November 26, 2020 at 5:00 p.m., West Parry Sound OPP responded to a public complaint of a possible impaired driver.

Responding Officers stopped the vehicle on . After speaking with the driver, officers concluded alcohol had been consumed. The driver was arrested and transported to the West Parry Sound OPP detachment where further testing was conducted.

As a result of further investigation, Paul Wilson, age 60 of Toronto, Ontario was charged with operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs.

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Parry Sound on January 7, 2021. The accused was issued a 90-day Administrative Drivers Licence Suspension (ADLS), and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

This charge marks the 64th driver charged under Criminal Impaired Driving Laws in the West Parry Sound Detachment area in 2020.

Reporting impaired driving is all our responsibility. Call 911 if you suspect an impaired driver.