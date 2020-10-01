OPP Find Impaired Driver On Barrie Road

The Orillia OPP conducted a vehicle stop which resulted in the arrest of a male for impaired driving in Orillia.

Police say on October 01, 2020, shortly before 4 a.m, they were on patrol on Barrie Road when they spotted a vehicle being driven erratically. The vehicle was stopped and an impaired driving investigation was initiated. The driver was subsequently arrested.

21-year-old Kyle Pelletier of Oro-Medonte, is facing impaired driving charges.

The accused is set to appear in court on October 20, 2020