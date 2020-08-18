OPP Find Impaired Driver By Drug On Hwy. 400 In Seguin Township

The West Parry Sound OPP were conducting general patrol (Aug 17, 2020 at 10:25 pm) in Seguin Township. While on Highway 400, officers checked a parked vehicle and after speaking with the driver, officers concluded the driver was under the influence of a drug. The driver was arrested and transported to the West Parry Sound OPP Detachment where further testing was conducted.

Gary Sutherland, age 64 of Schreiber Township, Ontario was charged with Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Parry Sound on September 17, 2020. The accused was issued a 90-day Administrative Drivers Licence Suspension (ADLS), and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.