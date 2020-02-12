OPP Find Impaired Driver By Drug On Atherley Road In Orillia

The Orillia OPP have made an arrest for Impaired Operation by Drugs in the City of Orillia. OPP say on February 10, 2020 shortly after 4:00 p.m. the Orillia OPP received a call for a possible impaired driver on Atherley Road in Orillia. Police located the vehicle and stopped it. A Drug Recognition Expert was utilized and determined that the driver was impaired by drugs.

As a result of the investigation, police arrested and charged 40 year old, Brandy Tonkin, of Ramara Township with Impaired Operation by Drugs, Dangerous Operation and Flight from Police.

The accused has been released on a Form 10 and is set to appear next at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orillia on March 10, 2020.