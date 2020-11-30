OPP Find Impaired Driver At RIDE Spot Check On Hwy. 93

On November 26, 2020 at 10:31 pm Southern Georgian Bay OPP were conducting a R.I.D.E. check stop on Highway 93 in Wyebridge. When police spoke with a driver of a pick up truck. Officers entered into a drinking and driving investigation after noting the driver had been consuming alcoholic beverages resulting in Giacinto Mule age 45 of Barrie being charged with operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus) and operation while impaired – alcohol.

A further investigation of the vehicle resulted in the seizure of a quantity of a substance believed to be cocaine resulting in a further charge of possession of a Schedule I Substance- Cocaine.

The accused was released from police custody on a recognizance to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Midland on January 7, 2021. The involved vehicle was towed and impounded for 7 days and the accused’s driver’s licence has been suspended for 90 days under the conditions of the Administrative Drivers Licence Suspension (ADLS) .