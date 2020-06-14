OPP Find Impaired Boater Prohibited From Driving

At about 6:00 p.m. on June 14, 2020, Marine Patrol members of the Southern Georgian Bay OPP stopped a vessel in the waters of Penetanguishene Bay in the vicinity of the Town Dock to perform an equipment check. Upon speaking with the operator of the vessel the officers suspected that he may have been consuming alcohol and investigated further by administering an Alcohol Screening Device (ASD). The operator was arrested and was transported to land to be brought to the detachment. It was also discovered by officers that the male was prohibited by law from operating any vehicle, including a vessel on the water.

As a result of this investigation, Wyatt King, 38 years of Collingwood was charged with

Operation While Impaired – Alcohol Concentration 80 plus

Operation of a Conveyance While Prohibited

The accused was released to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Midland on September 10, 2020.