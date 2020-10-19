OPP Find Gravenhurst Man Impaired While Driving On Hwy. 11

The OPP in Almaguin Highlands investigated a traffic complaint on Sun. Oct, 18, 2020 at 4:35 p.m, for a possible impaired driver on Highway 11 and Ferguson Road.

Police say the vehicle and driver were successfully located.

51-year-old Frank Doran of Gravenhurst had consumed alcohol and was arrested and charged with operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The driver was issued a 90-day Administrative Driver’s Licence Suspension (ADLS) and the vehicle was impounded for 7 days.

The driver will appear in court on on Thursday December 10, 2020 in Sundridge Ontario.