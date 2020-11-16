OPP Find Drugs On A Female During An Arrest In Huntsville

Huntsville OPP were called on November 15 to an unwanted person at a business located on Hanes Road, Huntsville.

Police say they located a highly intoxicated female in the parking lot of Circle K convenience store.

The female, Dayna Lewis was placed under arrest and the ensuing investigation resulted in the officers seizing a substance, suspected to be fentanyl.

The 30-year-old female from Huntsville was charged with possession of schedule I substance- opioid.

The accused was released and has a court date for mid December.

