OPP Find Crack Cocaine And Fentanyl During Traffic Stop

On August 28, 2020 at 1:54 a.m. the OPP Community Street Crimes Unit attached to the Southern Georgian Bay OPP conducted a traffic stop during a street drug investigation at the intersection of Main and Edward Streets in Penetanguishene.

Police arrested the driver at the scene and a roadside search resulted in the seizure of a quantity of street drugs.

As a result of this investigation, a quantity of Crack Cocaine was seized with an approximate street value of $10000 along with a quantity of Fentanyl with an approximate street value of $3500.00.

Charged is the driver of the vehicle Tajuddin Shahabuddin, 29 years of Richmond Hill with the following

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking-Opioid (other than heroin)

Failure to comply with release order – other than to attend court

The male is known to police.

The accused remains in custody awaiting a video bail hearing.

Anyone who may have further information about this incident or involved persons is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122