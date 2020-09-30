OPP Find 10,000 Cannabis Plants Inside A Midland Building

Southern Georgian Bay OPP responded to an industrial building located at 16567 Highway 12 in Midland after receiving a call from a concerned citizen who observed suspicious activity with the belief that the complex was abandoned.

Police noticed signs of a significant cannabis grow operation and secured the premises.

The Southern Georgian Bay OPP Community Street Crime Unit executed a search warrant and entered the building with assistance of the OPP Emergency Response Team ,the Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau and the Provincial Joint Forces Cannabis Enforcement Team. Police discovered what appeared to be a professional, high-quality installation in the process of growing over 10,000 cannabis plants in stages of development from seedlings to flowering, a process that spans 2 1/2 to 3 months.

It was evident that further mass production installations were to be made however, it is not believed that a harvest of the plants had been completed or that any distribution had taken place.

All the cannabis plants were removed from the premises and were destroyed after samples were taken. Equipment used to grow the plants and operate the installation were seized as proceeds of crime under provisions within the law.

This is a developing story and no arrests have been made at this time.