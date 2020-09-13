OPP Divers Recover Man After Canoeing Incident On Moore Lake

Haliburton Highlands OPP, and emergency crews were called (Sat. Sept. 12, 2020 at 2:30 pm) to assist with a capsized canoe on Moore Lake.

A family of four; a man, a woman, and two young children, were paddling on Moore Lake when their canoe capsized. Boaters in the area arrived on the scene to support the family in distress.

The woman and the two children were pulled safely from the water. The man involved in the boating incident passed one of the young children to an individual on one of the rescue boats before slipping under the water.

The OPP helicopter and Underwater Search and Recovery Unit (USRU) were dispatched to Moore Lake to support recovery efforts of the man involved in the incident. USRU worked together with the Minden Hills Fire Department to locate and recover the body of the missing boater. The body of a 39-year-old North York man was recovered from Moore Lake shortly after 6:00 pm.

Investigators are citing absence of safety equipment as a significant contributing factor in this tragedy.

The name of the male has not been released.