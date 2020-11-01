OPP Charge Two People After Several Mischief And Theft Incidents

On October 19, 2020 at 4:44 a.m. Southern Georgian Bay OPP became involved in the first of several criminal investigations that occurred overnight on King Street near Highway 12 in Midland.

Police responded to a report of an attempted theft of a motorcycle from a King Street Hotel with responding officers locating and arresting a suspect while attempting to commit another offence at a King Street home.

Further investigation lead the officers to make a seizure of blue fentanyl on this person and released the accused on incident related charges.

Police also received another report at 9:14 a.m. from an King Street car dealership stating that numerous parked vehicles awaiting repair had been damaged with some being entered and were reviewing surveillance footage to assist in the investigation.

Police were able to identify the suspects and arrested them for the second time.

31-year-old Joseph Courriere of Penetanguishene for the following combined incident related offences.

Trespassing at Night

Mischief – destroys or damages property (six counts)

Theft Under $5,000 from a Motor Vehicle

Mischief – obstructs, interrupts or interferes with the lawful use, enjoyment or operation of property

Possession of a Schedule I Substance – Opioid (other than heroin)

The accused was held for a video bail hearing and will appear in court on November 26, 2020

A second involved person was also identified and arrested in Midland at 4:50 p.m. October 29, 2020.

31-year-old Robert Potter of Midland with

Mischief – destroys or damages property (six counts)

Mischief – obstructs, interrupts or interferes with the lawful use, enjoyment or operation of property

Theft Under $5,000 from a Motor Vehicle

The accused was held for a video bail hearing and will appear in court on December 3, 2020