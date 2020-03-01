OPP Arrest Impaired Driver After Dine And Dash

Southern Georgian Bay were contacted at 9:20 p.m. on February 26, 2020 by a staff member at a Midland restaurant to report that a customer had left the establishment without paying the bill. The customer, who had been drinking alcohol, left the property in a vehicle.

Police attended the home in Tiny Township and located the same vehicle with damage. The driver was found sleeping behind the wheel and was arrested after being woken by officers who noted signs of alcohol impairment.

After further investigation, Sarah Durant, 37 years of Tiny Township has been charged with the following offences contrary to the Criminal Code of Canada:

Operation while impaired – alcohol and/or drug

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

Dangerous Operation

Fraudulently obtaining food beverage or accommodation

The involved vehicle was towed and impounded for seven days and the driver’s license of the accused has been suspended for 90 days. The accused was released from police custody to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Midland in March 2020.