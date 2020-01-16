Located – OPP And Family Need Your Help Locating A 12-Year-Old Female

The missing Midland female has been located safe and sound in Midland at 11:25 am January 16, 2020 and is being reunited with her family. Investigators wish to thank members of the public and media who assisted in this investigation.

Southern Georgian Bay OPP are currently searching for a missing 12 year old female of Midland after she was reported missing by her family on January 15, 2020. Orionah Barry aged 12 years was last observed at 3:15 pm January 15, 2020 at Huron Park Public School on Robert Street in the Town of Midland.

She is described as female white, 157 cm tall, 48 kg in weight, medium length brown hair, athletic build, Clothing descriptors- red sweater, coloured sneakers, black jeans with ripped knees, carrying a bright pink Puma back pack and not wearing a coat.

OPP officers are currently investigating her disappearance and searching the Midland area and anyone with further information about the missing child is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122, opp.southern.georgian.bay@opp.ca or by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can submit your information online at www.p3tips.com. Crime Stoppers does not subscribe to call display and you will remain anonymous. Being anonymous, you will not testify in court and your information may lead to a cash reward of up to $2,000.00. You can follow Crime Stoppers of Simcoe Dufferin Muskoka www.crimestopperssdm.com on Twitter or Facebook.