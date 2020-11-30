Operation Safe School Bus In Muskoka Starts Today

The Huntsville and Bracebridge OPP would like to announce that they are launching, Operation Safe School Bus Muskoka today which will run until December 11th 2020.

With the holiday season upon us, patience on the part of drivers is encouraged as many young children will be excited. This means they might require extra time boarding and departing the bus.

The OPP would like to remind motorists of the importance in continuing to pay close attention when meeting or following a school bus. Motorists in both directions must stop when approaching a stopped school bus with its stop arm extended and red lights flashing. Drivers cannot start moving until the red lights have stopped flashing, the stop arm has been retracted and the bus has started to move.

Fines for not doing so:

– First offence $400 to $2,000 and six demerit points

– Each following offence, $1,000 to $4,000, six demerit points and possible jail time, (up to six months)

Drive safe and share the road.