Ontario Real Estate Association Donates $480,000 To Shelters And Food Banks Amid COVID-19

Written by a representative for the Ontario Real Estate Association

As COVID-19 continues to put pressure on the province’s already stretched shelter system, the Ontario Real Estate Association (OREA) today announced it is donating $480,000 to Ontario shelters and shelter-based charities through the Ontario Realtors Care Foundation (ORCF). OREA’s donation will reach the most vulnerable populations through more than 50 shelters and food banks across Ontario.

“Ontario’s Realtors are deeply connected to the people, places and happenings that make our neighbourhoods home. With so many local shelters struggling to respond to increased demand, new procedures and outbreaks, we needed to do something to help,” said OREA President Sean Morrison. “It is our hope that this donation will help shelters and food banks through this incredibly difficult time. And when this is behind us, Ontario Realtors will still be there, as they’ve been for more than 40 years, raising money to support our local shelters and food banks.”

The funding will be distributed by the ORCF, an organization that has supported shelter-based organizations throughout Ontario since 1977 and receives its funding through the generosity of Ontario’s Realtors. In 2019 alone, the Foundation raised more than $1.2 million for shelter-based organizations. Today’s donation is part of OREA’s and ORCF’s longstanding commitment to helping families in need of emergency and permanent housing.

“Now more than ever, our local communities and shelters need our support,” said ORCF President Kevin Crigger. “I’d like to thank the OREA Board of Directors for their continued support of the Foundation and for their work in responding to the current COVID crisis. This funding is consistent with the socially responsible leadership that OREA, its 37 Member Boards and its Realtor Members provide to the Ontario communities they serve.”