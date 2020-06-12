Ontario Lifting 30-Day Supply Limit On Prescriptions

Everyone encouraged to buy medications in reasonable quantities
With the supply of many drugs and medications having stabilized in the province, the Ontario government is lifting the recommended 30-day supply limit for dispensing Ontario Drug Benefit program medications. Effective June 15, 2020, program recipients can return to filling up to 100-day supply at a time from their pharmacy or dispensing physician, when appropriate.
“The restriction on the supply of medications was critical to prevent drug shortages due to increased demand and stockpiling at the outset of the COVID-19 outbreak,” said Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health. “With the supply of medications stabilizing, people can safely go back to getting their regular prescriptions filled. This will be much more convenient for people, especially for our seniors and vulnerable citizens.”
Ontario Drug Benefit recipients’ co-payments will return to their previous amounts. People are encouraged to buy the medications they need in reasonable quantities. This will help ensure that everyone can get their prescriptions filled as we continue to try to stop the spread of COVID-19. The province will continue to monitor the situation to ensure there are no disruptions to the drug supply chain in the future.
By taking this action, the government helped ensure Ontarians were able to access the medications they need during this unprecedented time.
