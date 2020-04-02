Ontario Government Invests $4.1 Million In Flood Recovery Efforts In Parry Sound-Muskoka

Funding will Help Repair Key Municipal Infrastructure

Ontario is providing Muskoka and area municipalities up to $4,168,171.80 in financial support to help with recovery efforts related to flooding that occurred in spring 2019.

The funding is being provided through Ontario’s Municipal Disaster Recovery Assistance (MDRA) program, which helps eligible municipalities recover from extraordinary costs after a natural disaster.

In response to these devastating floods, the province launched the $1 million Build Back Better pilot project under the MDRA program. Eligible communities are provided with up to 15 per cent above the estimated cost of rebuilding damaged infrastructure to make it more resilient to extreme weather.

“The safety of Ontarians is a top priority for our government,” said Steve Clark, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing. “When natural disasters like last spring’s historic flooding occur, our Municipal Disaster Recovery Assistance program and the Build Back Better pilot project play a key role in helping eligible municipalities recover from the past devastation and prepare for the future.”

Bracebridge will receive up to $2,310,414.01 in financial support to help with recovery efforts related to flooding that occurred in spring 2019. This will go towards eligible costs for a road, bridge and culvert repairs and clean-up. Of this $309,444.63 will come from the Build Back Better program to go towards upgrading bridges and improving public areas to prevent future erosion.

Huntsville will receive up to $666,318.18 to help with recovery efforts related to the spring 2019 flooding. This will go towards eligible costs to repair a road and culvert and for clean-up. Of this $88,036.90 will come from the Build Back Better program to go toward making roads more resilient.

McMurrich/Monteith will receive up to $100,916.97 to help with recovery efforts related to the 2019 flooding. This will go towards eligible costs to replace a washed out steel culvert.

And the Township of Muskoka Lakes will receive up to $1,090,522.64 to help with recovery efforts related to the 2019 flooding. This will go towards eligible costs for sandbagging operations, debris disposal and road repairs.

The spring 2019 floods were caused by a combination of weather conditions: colder-than-average winter and spring, higher-than-average snowpack, lack of significant winter thaw, rapid snow melt and significant rain events in the spring.

In the aftermath of last year’s natural disaster, the government developed Ontario’s Flooding Strategy to better protect people and communities from the effects of flooding in the future by reducing the risk and helping Ontarians better prepare for these types of events.

“Dealing with unexpected natural disasters is always a challenge. That is why our government is proud to help Bracebridge, Huntsville, McMurrich/Monteith and Muskoka Lakes manage the financial impacts resulting from last year’s flooding,” said Parry Sound-Muskoka MPP Norman Miller.