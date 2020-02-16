Ontario Government Adopting Process To Better Connect Job Seekers in Muskoka

Improved Employment Services to Put Stronger Focus on the Needs of Local Jobseekers, Workers and Employers

The Ontario government is adopting a new locally-focused model that will better connect people with jobs and reward high-performance organizations in the Muskoka-Kawarthas Region, Monte McNaughton, Minister of Labour, Training and Skills Development, announced today.

As part of this work, the government is making changes to shape a more seamless and effective employment service system that achieves better results for jobseekers, social assistance clients and employers. Prototype projects in Peel, Hamilton-Niagara and Muskoka-Kawarthas will bring together employment services which were previously delivered separately through Ontario Works, the Ontario Disability Support Program and Employment Ontario Employment Service.

In the three regions, new service system managers have been selected to lead the implementation of local service improvements, and will be paid based on their results. Muskoka-Kawarthas is one of the regions in the province where a new service system manager will begin operating this year. After an open, competitive process that was overseen by Supply Chain Ontario, Ontario selected Fleming College as the new service system manager for Muskoka-Kawarthas.

“This is a big change to the process that ordinary job seekers and employers may not notice,” said Minister McNaughton. “At the ground level, things will work better, move faster. But from a system perspective, the shift is a big one. Government is getting out of the way, and allowing local communities to tailor the program to their specific needs.”

“We are rethinking ways our government assists people, including those on social assistance and people with disabilities who are looking for employment opportunities,” said Todd Smith, Minister of Children, Community and Social Services. “We must help connect more people to meaningful, lasting employment and ensure that job seekers have the support and training they need to contribute to our province’s growing labour market.”

“In our rapidly-changing economy, our competitiveness depends on connecting people and businesses and maximizing economic opportunity for all Ontarians,” said Jan De Silva, President and CEO of the Toronto Board of Trade.

Beginning April 1, 2020, Fleming College will establish a presence in the Muskoka-Kawarthas region. The government will provide regular, timely communications to help people understand and prepare for any changes which would begin in October 2020.