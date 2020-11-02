ONroute Offering Free Coffee To All Canadian Armed Forces Members On Remembrance Day

ONroute Service Centres (ONroute) has partnered with Support Our Troops for a month-long initiative in November where all 23 locations will participate in asking customers to consider making a $1 donation to Support Our Troops with each transaction.

“ONroute is honoured to recognize and show our sincere appreciation for past and present members of the Canadian Armed Forces in November,” says Melanie Teed-Murch, CEO of ONroute. “There are no words or actions that can fully capture the gratitude we have for their sacrifice and service. This is a way for us to honour and support our current service members and Veterans, and encourage others to do the same by donating to Support Our Troops.”

Support Our Troops is official charitable cause of the Canadian Armed Forces. They work to meet the needs and special challenges faced by members of the Canadian Armed Forces community as a result of military service both by providing financial assistance and supporting the recovery, rehabilitation, and reintegration of those with a physical and/or mental illness or injury.

In addition to the donation campaign and, as a further token of appreciation, ONroute will also offer a free medium coffee/beverage to all current service members and veterans of the Canadian Armed Forces at all locations for the entire day of Wednesday, November 11. Poppies will also be available at ONroute throughout the month.

“In addition to our partnership with Support Our Troops, we wanted to extend an individual thank you to any Veterans and current service men and women who may pass through our plazas on Remembrance Day,” added Teed-Murch. “It is a small token of personal appreciation that is our privilege to offer these incredible people who have given so much of themselves for us.”

Donations to Support Our Troops can be made at https://www.onroute.ca/giving-back.