One Person Taken To Hospital Atfer Collision In Sundridge

The Almaguin Highlands OPP is continuing the investigation involving a single vehicle collision that occurred in the Town of Sundridge on John Street and Highway 124 on December 23, 2019.

Police say at 8:48 a.m., a vehicle travelling northbound on Highway 124 struck a lamp post. There were four occupants in the vehicle, one taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Further information will be released as it becomes available.

Any person with information regarding the person(s) responsible for this incident should immediately contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122 or their nearest police authority. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit information online at www.nearnorthcrimestoppers.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.