One COVID-19 Case In Simcoe-Muskoka Linked To A Wedding In Vaughan With 44 Cases

The wedding happened prior to York Region being placed into a modified stage two.

York Region Public Health has identified a total of 44 confirmed cases associated with this two-day wedding event in the City of Vaughan.

York Region Public Health is issuing a public notice of an outbreak of COVID-19 cases related to a large wedding with just over 100 attendees which took place over two days at Avani Event Centre located in the City of Vaughan.

York Region Public Health says at least 44 confirmed cases have been identified with wedding-related events which took place on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 and Sunday, October 18, 2020.

Confirmed and probable cases: 44 confirmed cases (as of 4:00 p.m. October 28, 2020)

York Region Public Health: 5 cases

Peel Region Public Health: 31 cases

Wellington Dufferin Guelph Health Unit: 2 cases

Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit: 1 case

Halton Region Public Health: 3 cases

Region of Waterloo Health Unit: 1 case

Toronto Public Health: 1 case

More details could be released about the Simcoe-Muskoka case in the coming days.

York Region residents: 5 confirmed

Residents from outside of York Region: 39 confirmed

Risk to residents who attended the wedding: high risk of exposure

All individuals who attended wedding-related events are advised to self-isolate for 14 days until Monday, November 2, 2020.

Health units with confirmed cases are conducting case and contact management activities associated with this large wedding. York Region continues to work with the family to notify attendees about the potential exposures.

If you attended this wedding:

Self-isolate for 14 days (until Monday, November 2, 2020) and monitor for signs and symptoms of COVID-19

If any symptoms of COVID-19 develop, seek assessment and testing at a COVID-19 Assessment Centre and continue to isolate while waiting for your results; if you test negative, you still need to isolate until Monday, November 2, 2020

Call the local public health unit in the jurisdiction you reside and advise you attended wedding-related events held at Avani Event Centre, 8400 Jane Street, City of Vaughan on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 and Sunday, October 18, 2020

This cluster of COVID-19 infections serves as a reminder of the importance of physical distancing with anyone outside of your immediate household and wearing masks or face coverings in indoor public spaces. This is the second large cluster of cases linked to a wedding in York Region.

York Region Public Health has conducted an inspection of Avani Event Centre and is assessing the next steps based on the investigation and events occurring on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 and Sunday, October 18, 2020. Banquet facilities were still under certain restrictions as part of Stage 3 re-opening when the events took place.

Modified Stage 2 Restrictions in place in York Region

As a reminder, the provincial government moved York Region into modified Stage 2 restrictions on Monday, October 19, 2020 at 12:01 a.m. This includes the limit of private events or social gatherings to 10 people or less indoors and 25 people or less outdoor, including social gatherings associated with a wedding such as a wedding reception. These limits cannot be combined.

For religious services, rites or ceremonies, the indoor limit is 30% capacity or less of any given room in the building. In any setting, physical distancing must be maintained for individuals outside of your immediate household.

For information about the restrictions and the current gathering limits for public gatherings and ways to protect yourself, visit our website at york.ca/covid19

Reminders for all residents:

Testing for COVID-19 is available for anyone:

Showing symptoms of COVID-10

Exposed to a confirmed case of COVID-19, as informed by York Region Public Health or by exposure notification through the COVID Alert App

Who lives or works in a setting with a COVID-19 outbreak

Eligible for testing as part of a targeted testing initiative directed by the Ministry of Health of Ministry of Long-Term Care

The Province of Ontario has paused social circles as of Friday, October 2, 2020. All Ontarians are advised to allow close contact only with the people living in their own household and maintain 2 metres physical distancing from everyone else.