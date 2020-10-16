On Oct. 16, Kraft Heinz Calls On Canadians To Help Fight Food Insecurity Through Kraft Heinz Pantry Day

On World Food Day, October 16, Canadians can participate in the country’s largest one-day, donation matching event for Food Banks Canada by purchasing select Kraft Heinz products

On October 16, World Food Day, Canadians can join the fight against food insecurity by purchasing a participating Kraft Heinz product at their local grocery store, which will then be matched with a donation to Food Banks Canada. Participating products include any variety of Kraft Peanut Butter, Philadelphia Cream Cheese, Kraft Salad Dressing, Kraft Dinner, Classico Pasta Sauce, Maxwell House Coffee or Heinz Ketchup.

This new initiative from Kraft Heinz Canada will support Food Banks Canada with a 5-year, $20-million product donation that will help bring meals to the tables of the 4.4 million Canadians affected by food insecurity across the country. The scope and donation effort of Kraft Heinz Pantry Day makes it the largest one-day donation matching event for Food Banks Canada.

“No one should ever have to wonder where their next meal is coming from,” said Bruno Keller, President of Kraft Heinz Canada. “That’s why our commitment to Food Banks Canada is so important. Today, 1 in 8 Canadian households experience food insecurity. This is an issue that affects all of us and, as the largest food company in Canada, we believe it’s our responsibility to help.”

Kraft Heinz Pantry Day is another milestone in Kraft Heinz Canada’s long history of supporting food banks in Canada. The company most recently donated 1 million meals to Food Banks Canada and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for those working on the frontlines of Canadian food banks. The much-needed commitment helped to ensure Canadians in need have food on their tables during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are thankful to have found a great long-term partner in Kraft Heinz Canada,” says Chris Hatch, Chief Executive Officer, Food Banks Canada. “The Kraft Heinz Pantry Day commitment makes them our largest consumer packaged goods supporter and this donation will go a long way in helping us to deliver vital food aid to Canadians in need.”

Food Banks Canada supports an extensive network from coast-to-coast-to-coast, working collaboratively to not only relieve hunger today but also prevent hunger tomorrow.

Food Banks Canada and Kraft Heinz Canada encourage those shopping in-store on Kraft Heinz Pantry Day to follow physical distancing guidelines and wear a mask at all times.

Canadians can also participate from home by using the hashtag #KHPantryDay and connecting with the program on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram at @KHPantryDay.

For more information about the program, including a full list of participating products and retailers, please visit KHPantryDay.ca