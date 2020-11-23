OLG Prize Centre Limiting In-Person Prize Claims Due To Toronto Lockdown

The OLG says the health and safety of our customers, our employees and all Ontarians remains a priority for OLG.

Consistent with provincial orders which place the City of Toronto on lockdown effective November 23, 2020, the OLG Prize Centre at Yonge and Dundas Street in Toronto is temporarily limiting in-person prize claims as of 3 p.m. Saturday, November 21, 2020:

Customers with prize claims of $50,000 or more are asked to call the OLG Support Centre at 1-800-387-0098 to discuss available prize claim options. OLG is reducing the number of in-person appointments per day.

Customers can continue to redeem lottery prizes of up to $999.90 at any one of the approximately 10,000 lottery retail outlets provincewide. The payment of these prizes is subject to the availability of cash at specific outlets.

OLG is contacting lottery players with previously scheduled prize claim appointments after November 21, 2020 to advise of changes and discuss alternate arrangements.

The OLG Prize Centre is unable to provide walk-in service at this time. We thank our customers for their patience and encourage use of alternative arrangements offered by OLG.

OLG’s popular lottery games including LOTTO MAX, LOTTO 6/49, DAILY GRAND, ONTARIO 49 and DAILY KENO remain available for purchase from lottery retail locations and on OLG.ca .

If you buy lottery tickets on OLG.ca and win a prize:

Lottery winnings of up to $999.90 will be automatically credited to your account and you will be notified by email.

and up to , you will be asked to fill out a Lottery Prize Claim Declaration Form. Once you’ve submitted the form, OLG will either credit your OLG account or contact you with next steps. For lottery prizes of $100,000 or more, you will be asked to submit a Lottery Prize Claim Declaration Form. OLG will contact you with next steps using the available alternatives.

These changes will be in effect for a minimum of 28 days and will be updated as necessary to align with direction from provincial health officials. OLG continues to contribute to provincial efforts to limit community transmission of COVID-19 and keep Ontarians safe. We remain committed to our customers and apologize for any inconvenience due to time-limited health measures.