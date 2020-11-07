Old Cell Phones Collected For Victim Services

The OPP is committed to upholding its commitment to victims of crime. The week of November 1 to 7, 2020, has been designated Crime Prevention Week in Ontario and provides an opportunity to showcase the successful collaborative efforts between police services and community organizations as they work towards the common goal of preventing crime and creating safe, resilient communities across Ontario. Working in collaboration with Central Region Victim Service agencies, the OPP provides assistance to victims of crime, tragic circumstances, and disaster 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Upon the onset of COVID, Central Region Victim Service agencies expressed a need for used cell phones for their Victim Safety Planning Programs. The Central Region Abuse Issues Coordinator, along with Central Region Victim Response Support Unit (VRSU), collaborated with Central Region Detachments, as well as the Cyber Operations Section of the OPP, to assist victims.

To date, 34 used cell phones have been donated which will directly support victims and vulnerable community members. Collection of cell phones will continue as the need for devices remains. As a result, Victim Service agencies across Central Region can give the used cell phones to vulnerable persons without a phone and in turn provide a lifeline.

Victim Services accepts new and used, donated cell phones to support victims and vulnerable persons within their communities. The 911 cell phone program is designed to support a victims’ safety plan and to lessen re-victimization, by providing an additional device to contact police in an emergency. Home sometimes isn’t the safest place, and this can be the case for adults and children who suffer from intimate partner abuse, sexual violence and elder abuse, among others. If a landline or cell phone is damaged by the abuser, a 911 cell phone may be a victims’ only way to seek help. Any phone, connected or not connected to a service provider and cell phone plan, can be used to dial 911.

“Our sincere gratitude to all the community partners who have worked to make this initiative a success. If anyone would like to donate a new or used cell phone, please reach out to your local Victim Services agencies.”

– Detective Sergeant Tanya Tremble, Abuse Issues and Mental Health Coordinator, Central Region, OPP

Here are the Victim Service agencies in Central Region:

Barrie and Area VCARS http://bavcars.ca/site/contact-us/

Caledon/Dufferin Victim Services https://www.cdvs.ca/

Peterborough/Northumberland Victim Services http://victimservicespn.ca/

Muskoka Victim Services http://victimservicespn.ca/

North Simcoe Victim Services (Orillia) https://www.ns-vs.com/

Kawartha/Haliburton Victim Services https://victim-services.org/

Ontario’s annual Crime Prevention Week takes place from November 1 to 7, 2020. In partnership with the Government of Ontario’s Ministry of the Solicitor General and the Ontario Association of Chiefs of Police (OACP), police services across the province will be reaching out to their communities and work with government, business, and community groups to highlight the importance of crime prevention as a means to achieving safer and healthier communities for everyone. The theme for this year’s Crime Prevention Week is “Serving Ontario, Protecting Communities.” This year’s theme enables police services to promote the benefits of not only a law enforcement response, but a holistic community approach to addressing criminal incidents and issues related to safety and well-being.