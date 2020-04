On Thursday April 30, 2020 at 1:30 a.m Georgian Bay Fire and Emergency Services responded to a reported structure fire on High street in MacTier Crews arrived to find flames visible from the outside of the house. The Lone occupant of the house was outside because of being alerted by a working smoke alarm

At the height of the fire there were seven trucks on scene and two dogs were rescued from the house. There were no injuries reported. There is no word on a cause or damage estimated.