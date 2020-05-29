Nominate Your Favourite Independently Owned Burger Joint To Receive Funding From Heinz

Heinz wants to give 100 independently owned burger joints funding to help them reopen or continue operations amid the pandemic, and they want your help to select the restaurants.

Heinz is asking Canadians to nominate their favourite local burger joints by tagging the businesses they want to help in a post on Heinz’s Instagram or Facebook. As many small businesses struggle to survive, the ketchup company wants to offer locally owned restaurants financial support to help them re-open or keep delivery and take-out options available. Heinz announced the funding opportunity in honour of National Burger Day on May 28, aiming to help mom-and-pop shops that have been hit hard during the pandemic.

“For summers on end, Heinz Ketchup and burgers have been an iconic pairing that kicks off the barbecue season, a meal enjoyed with friends and families,” says Brian Neumann, senior brand manager for Kraft Heinz Canada. “This National Burger Day looks a little different for everyone, and with burger joints struggling, we wanted to lend a hand by helping independently-owned burger joints keep their grills on and feed their loyal patrons.”

