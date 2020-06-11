No Tornado In Bracebridge Says Environment Canada

On the evening of June 10, 2020 the Town of Bracebridge experienced a significant storm event. It carried with it torrential rains and extremely fast and sustained wind speeds. The storms most significant impact was felt in an area that stretched approximately 10 km to the northeast from the Bowyers Beach Road area and spanned approximately 7 km east to west at its widest point.

Damage has been reported to several commercial and residential structures. Local electrical utilities were also heavily affected. Several trees, of various sizes, were uprooted and roads made impassable by them as well as any wires taken down with them.

Thankfully, there have been no reports of injury as a result of the storm event.

Town officials have made contact with the Environment Canada Storm Prediction Centre and they are projecting that what passed through the Town was not a tornado but a sustained wind event.

The Town’s Public Works Department is working closely with local utility companies to reopen roads blocked by trees. They are also working at cleaning up public parks and other municipal properties to make them safe.

The Town kindly asks that citizens and visitors please be patient as everyone works to clean up the damaged areas and restore infrastructure.

For photos and updates, visit the Muskoka411 social media channels.