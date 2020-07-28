No Serious Injuries After Motorcycle Collision In Gravenhurst

More on this story we told you about.

Bracebridge OPP were called to a collision between a motorcycle and another vehicle, both apparently travelling west on Muskoka Road 169 near Hill Street in Gravenhurst on Tuesday July 28, 2020 at 12:45 p.m. The operator of the motorcycle was transported to hospital by Paramedics with non-life-threatening injuries and Muskoka Road 169 was closed for a period of time for the investigation. The investigation is ongoing and the road has been reopened.

Anyone with information is asked to please call Bracebridge OPP at (888)310-1122 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. You can submit your information online at www.crimestopperssdm.com if you have any information on this crime or any other crime. Crime Stoppers does not subscribe to call display and you will remain anonymous. Being anonymous, you will not testify in court and your information may lead to a cash reward of up to $2,000