No Charges To Issue In Relation To Man’s Death In Burk’s Fall OPP Cell

On March 15, 2019, a 54-year-old man passed away at the Huntsville Hospital. He had been admitted to the hospital 11 days earlier following a cocaine overdose. As the overdose reportedly occurred while the man was imprisoned in a cell of the OPP Burk’s Falls Detachment, the SIU commenced an investigation. The Director of the Special Investigations Unit, Joseph Martino, has determined there are no reasonable grounds to believe that an officer committed a criminal offence in connection with the man’s death.