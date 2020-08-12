No BBQs Or Campfires: Gravenhurst By-Law Division Reminds Public Of Rules At Beaches And Parks

The Gravenhurst By-law Division wants to remind the public that charcoal barbecues and campfires are prohibited at local parks and beaches, asking residents to mind the rules and regulations for the town’s outdoor amenities.

The by-law division is encouraging residents to report violations such as the use of charcoal barbecues or open flames, public alcohol consumption, not keeping a dog or pet on a leash at all times, illegal parking, or camping on beach or park grounds. Officers focused on providing public education and issuing warnings this past weekend, laying no provincial offence notices or parking tickets in any of the “hot spot” parks, according to Manager of By-Law Services Dustin Gronc. However, residents can report violations through the town website and fines may be issued to perpetrators in accordance with the Parks Control By-law.

Gronc also wants to remind residents that Lorne Street Beach is still not open to the public, meaning those who enter are considered to be trespassing and could be charged by the OPP. In addition, all public washrooms remain closed due to a limit on town resources, but portable washrooms are available at all beaches and parks, according to a statement from the town.

If trash cans are full, the town asks park and beach visitors to take their litter along with them, ensuring that all personal protective equipment like masks are disposed of properly. Park amenities, including benches, picnic tables and playground equipment, are not sanitized, so residents are asked to practice good hygiene techniques before and after use, keeping in mind that they are using the amenities at their own risk.

Residents that witness violations of the town’s rules and regulations within parks and beaches can make a report through the town’s website or by calling 705-687-2230 ext. 241. Those that witness illegal activity or acts of vandalism to town property should contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Visit the town’s website for additional beach rules and for further information about the local response to COVID-19.